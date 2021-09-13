Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $18.59 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,735 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,585,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $12.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $645.99. The stock had a trading volume of 32,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $631.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.99. The company has a market capitalization of $307.75 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.69.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.