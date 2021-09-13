Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $3.24 Million in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Gentherm at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after buying an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 108.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at about $7,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,741. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

