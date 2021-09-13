Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $3.86 Million in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 303,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.86% of CalAmp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CalAmp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.52. 996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,456. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $406.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

