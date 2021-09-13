Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $3.93 Million in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,441. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

