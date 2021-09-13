Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $4 Million in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of IMAX at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in IMAX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IMAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in IMAX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

IMAX stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.21. 8,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,688. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $962.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

