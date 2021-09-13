Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $6.05 Million in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.22% of Axos Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Axos Financial by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 804.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Axos Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of AX stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $46.07. 487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,309. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. Research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

