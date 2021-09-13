Connors Investor Services Inc. Invests $8.59 Million in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after buying an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 760.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 1,122,681 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 503.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after buying an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 52.9% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,432,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,265,000 after buying an additional 841,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,875. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

