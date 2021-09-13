Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $11.07 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,973 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $463.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,179. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

