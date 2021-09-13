Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.29% of Apogee Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $102,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.14. 1,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

