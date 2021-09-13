Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Green Dot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Green Dot by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Green Dot by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $524,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. decreased their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.65. 1,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,898. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.48.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

