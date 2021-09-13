Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthStream by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HSTM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.88. 3,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a PE ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.
In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
HealthStream Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
