Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $4.49 Million Investment in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of HealthStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSTM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in HealthStream by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in HealthStream by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.88. 3,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.83 million, a PE ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.