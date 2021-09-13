Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $5.22 Million Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PDC Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.37. 2,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,908. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

