Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 187,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.01. 215,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,982,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,061 shares of company stock worth $3,800,083. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

