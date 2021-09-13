Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,729,000. DoorDash accounts for about 2.9% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 147.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.40. 16,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,432. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.47. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.71.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $6,472,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,065,573 shares of company stock worth $2,184,708,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

