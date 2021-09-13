Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $376.37. The company had a trading volume of 256,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

