Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $140.66. 492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

