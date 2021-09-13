Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 30.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,347,000 after purchasing an additional 84,024 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $161.06. 46,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,568. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.95. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.