Connors Investor Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 117,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.30% of CryoLife as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 495,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,189 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CryoLife by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in CryoLife by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 74,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CryoLife stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,994. The company has a market cap of $970.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $453,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CryoLife Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

