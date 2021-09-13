Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $12.10 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,045 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,098,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target by 34.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 58.6% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 6.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.80. 28,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,878. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $146.45 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

