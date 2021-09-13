Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $12.95 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,949,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.08. 204,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,142,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

