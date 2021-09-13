Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $13.01 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,007,000. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $4,283,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.19. The company had a trading volume of 81,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.