Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $5.33 Million Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Omnicell by 100.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Omnicell by 63.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 1,362.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $157.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,109. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

