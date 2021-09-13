Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,542 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

BA stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.67. 195,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,281,413. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.76. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.