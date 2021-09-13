ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Trimmed by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.49. 505,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,202,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.