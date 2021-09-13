Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.36% of Constellation Brands worth $161,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

STZ stock opened at $213.91 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.82. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

