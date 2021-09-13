Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $216.87

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.87 and last traded at $216.87, with a volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.87.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.36.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

