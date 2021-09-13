Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Up 7.5%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.87. 9,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,249,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, Stephens cut Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

