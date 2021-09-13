Contrasting AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) & Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF)

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AngloGold Ashanti and Braveheart Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngloGold Ashanti 0 6 2 0 2.25 Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Braveheart Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 1.47 $953.00 million $2.38 6.51 Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AngloGold Ashanti and Braveheart Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47%

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Braveheart Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

