Contrasting Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) & Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.8% of Endeavor Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Endeavor Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Endeavor Group and Galaxy Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $3.48 billion 5.96 -$654.93 million N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 9.30 -$2.21 million N/A N/A

Galaxy Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Endeavor Group and Galaxy Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 6 6 0 2.50 Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus price target of 33.73, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Given Endeavor Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Endeavor Group is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and Galaxy Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group N/A N/A N/A Galaxy Gaming 3.69% -2.10% 1.74%

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to a portfolio of live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also owns and operates the IMG Academy, an academic and sports training institution; and produces and distributes sports video programming. The Representation segment offers services to a diverse group of talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums comprising film, television, art, books, and live events. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

