Contrasting KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) & Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST)

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) and Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Electronic Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KULR Technology Group $620,000.00 369.08 -$2.85 million N/A N/A Electronic Systems Technology $1.23 million 1.49 -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Electronic Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than KULR Technology Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of KULR Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Electronic Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KULR Technology Group and Electronic Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KULR Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Systems Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares KULR Technology Group and Electronic Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KULR Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Electronic Systems Technology 8.80% 8.93% 7.35%

Summary

Electronic Systems Technology beats KULR Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices. The company was founded by Michael Mo in December 2015 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of digital data radio transceivers. It offers industrial wireless products which delivers communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cable. Its products include ethernet and serial radios, ESTeem Edge Access+, Virtual Schoolhouse Suite, long range wireless network camera and video monitoring solutions, and real time spectrum analyzer. The firm serves the water and wastewater, mining, oil and gas, material handling, energy, agriculture, factory, and public safety sectors. The company was founded by Thomas L. Kirchner in 1982 and is headquartered in Kennewick, WA.

