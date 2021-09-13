Contrasting Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) and IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and IHS Markit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 7.25% 5.94% 5.40% IHS Markit 13.89% 11.69% 6.19%

This table compares Yalla Group and IHS Markit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $134.93 million 10.20 $3.21 million ($0.02) -478.00 IHS Markit $4.29 billion 11.23 $870.70 million $2.32 52.08

IHS Markit has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHS Markit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of IHS Markit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of IHS Markit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yalla Group and IHS Markit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 IHS Markit 0 6 4 0 2.40

Yalla Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.51%. IHS Markit has a consensus price target of $108.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.99%. Given Yalla Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yalla Group is more favorable than IHS Markit.

Summary

IHS Markit beats Yalla Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design, economics and country risk, and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

