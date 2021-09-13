Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several brokerages have commented on VLRS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 136.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. Research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

