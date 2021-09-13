Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.50

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.50 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 360252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $568.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

About Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

