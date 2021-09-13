Cook Protocol (COOK) Market Cap Tops $4.14 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $473,188.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00076363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00123348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00172983 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,119.25 or 0.99930484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.64 or 0.07208398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00889042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 448,819,327 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

