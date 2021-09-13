Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 20th (NASDAQ:CRZNU)

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros’ (NASDAQ:CRZNU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 20th. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ CRZNU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

