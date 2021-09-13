CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,609 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of CoreCivic worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock opened at $8.90 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.25.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CXW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

