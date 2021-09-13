CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce $137.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.21 million and the highest is $145.14 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $107.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $479.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.96 million to $486.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $479.41 million, with estimates ranging from $470.32 million to $488.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $14.34 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.39 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

