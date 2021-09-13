CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.11

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 175409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPLG shares. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.