Cormark Weighs in on Transcontinental’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Transcontinental has a one year low of C$23.27 and a one year high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

