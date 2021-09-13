Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 597,788 shares.The stock last traded at $57.20 and had previously closed at $57.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.07.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $1,274,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,635. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

