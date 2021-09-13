Corre Partners Management, Llc Purchases 3,626 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 3,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HZN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.32. 16,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
