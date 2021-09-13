Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

KOR remained flat at $$3.13 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 118,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,797. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Gold in the second quarter worth about $27,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Corvus Gold during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Corvus Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Corvus Gold in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

