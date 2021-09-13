Cosmo Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,892.00 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 129% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $460,761.62 and $111,892.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

