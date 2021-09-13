Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $465.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

