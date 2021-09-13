Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,646,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $465.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

