Couchbase Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Couchbase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Couchbase’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49).
BASE opened at $38.65 on Monday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.26.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
