Couchbase Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Couchbase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Couchbase’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49).

BASE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

BASE opened at $38.65 on Monday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

