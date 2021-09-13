Covalent (CQT) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $59.40 million and approximately $9.19 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00122031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00173642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,743.45 or 1.00022564 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.22 or 0.07122685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.23 or 0.00917062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.