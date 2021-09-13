Covesting (COV) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $227,104.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $227,104.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00059949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00148391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

COV is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

