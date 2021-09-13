Cowen Begins Coverage on RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

RocketLab stock opened at 18.69 on Monday. RocketLab has a 52-week low of 9.50 and a 52-week high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

