Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Cowen worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cowen during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cowen alerts:

In other news, COO John J. Holmes sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $128,989.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,847.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $34.98 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.